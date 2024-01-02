Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is the center of former President Trump’s latest target in a Truth Social post, according to The Hill.

Trump took to the social media platform after DeWine vetoed House Bill 68, which proposed a ban on gender-affirming health care for transgender minors and allowed transgender females from competing as part of female school sports teams.

The former president accused DeWine of falling to the “Radical Left” and said he was finished with “this stiff.”

“DeWine has fallen to the Radical Left,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “No wonder he gets loudly booed in Ohio every time I introduce him at Rallies, but I won’t be introducing him any more. I’m finished with this ‘stiff.’ What was he thinking. The bill would have stopped child mutilation, and prevented men from playing in women’s sports. Legislature will hopefully overturn. Do it FAST!!!”

During a press conference on Friday, DeWine told reporters that he could not sign the bill as it was currently written. Therefore, he vetoed the bill.

DeWine cited the treatment of children facing gender dysphoria in Ohio hospitals as part of his reasoning for vetoing the bill.

“These are truly complex issues, and reasonable people draw vastly different conclusions,” DeWine said. “This bill would impact a very small number of Ohio’s children, but for those children who face gender dysphoria, and for their families, the consequences of this could not be more profound.”

“Ultimately, I believe this is about protecting human life,” DeWine added. “Many parents have told me that their child would not have survived — would be dead today — if they had not received the treatment they received from one of Ohio’s children’s hospitals.”

The former president shared that he hopes the Legislature will overturn the veto, stopping child mutilation and preventing men from playing in women’s sports.

