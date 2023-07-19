ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Hard hats marked the site of the old NAPA Auto Parts building on National Road in St. Clairsville today, representing not just the start of construction…but the comfort of nearby care.

Groundbreaking took place on the latest Trinity Health System project after its announcement last year.

As Belmont County officials and hospital leaders took the podium, they were united on one theme: this hospital can’t wait.

“We know that there are unmet needs in this community and we believe this is really does meet the biggest need, which is access to 24 hour care right in your hometown.” Matt Grimshaw, President and CEO, Trinity Health System

And that 24-hour care means much more than an ER.

Its two stories will contain rooms for X-rays and CT scans.

Inpatient care, outpatient surgery, and overnight beds.

There will even be a landing spot for helicopters.

Trinity didn’t want to just provide close care…but a wider ranging kind as well.

“People, they want to see a diversity in health care providers. A lot of times they feel, well, I have one option here. I have maybe two options. People around here want to see options. And Trinity just brings another option.” Jerry Echemann, Belmont County Commissioner

Located just minutes away from the courthouse…the closer choice for St. Clairsville patients could just be the life-saving one.

Whereas a drive to Wheeling could take 20 minutes or more, an emergency trip will be cut down to just a few.

“Being that I’m not 25 anymore, there’s always the option, the opportunity that I may need to use a hospital. And having one in our community could be the difference between life or death for a patient.” Mayor Kathryn Thalman, St. Clairsville

The hospital is expected to look like this after 18 months of construction.

And once it’s finished—urgent care will be one I-70 exit away.

In addition to the $12 million construction, Trinity is hosting a capital campaign to outfit the inside of the hospital.

If you’d like to donate to have your family’s name on a brick at the front entrance, check out Trinityhealth.com.