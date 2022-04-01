Cambridge, OH (WTRF)-A Marine from Guernsey County, who was killed in a training accident in Norway two weeks ago, has returned home for the final time.



Gunnery Sergeant James W. Speedy was just 30-years-old.

Dozens gathered to pay their respects to a solider who lost his life , while serving his country.

Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy served with the Marines as an administrative specialist. The Marine Corps says Sgt. Speedy joined the marines in June of 2009 and has many decorations. Those include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with two gold stars.

After all he’s done, many remember him for the man he was.

“I would say to remember those good times and honor him in those times when you feel sad. Remember the fun. Remember him as that guy who’s an all-around friend.” Brenda Neuhart, lives in Cambridge

Sgt. Speedy’s public visitation and services are expected to be next week, but the times have not been announced yet.

He will be laid to rest at The North Woods Cemetery in Cambridge.

You’ll hear more about Sgt. Speedy from those who remember him right here in his hometown on 7News at 10 & 11.