A Delaware mall shooting left three people injured and forced shoppers to evacuate as police investigate. (Getty Images)

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Department responded to a one vehicle crash with injuries early this morning, approximately 7:00 a.m., according to a media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2004 Jeep Liberty SUV was westbound on State Route 265. The OSHP reports that the vehicle appeared to have drifted off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail and an embankment. The vehicle continued into the embankment where it overturned and struck a cement culvert. There was no evidence of hard braking.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Johnathan P. Wood, 26 of Woodsfield, Ohio. He was transported to the Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Cambridge, Ohio where he succumbed to his injuries. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation, alcohol/ drugs are not suspected.