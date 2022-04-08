GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Gunnery Sergeant James Speedy will be laid to rest this weekend.

Last week, dozens of people paid their respects to the 30-year-old Marine who lost his life in a training accident in Norway just three weeks ago.

He was one of four Marines who passed away in the accident.

A procession took place from the Zanesville Airport to bring Gunnery Sergeant Speedy home to Cambridge.

Visitation took place earlier tonight at the Stop Nine Church of Christ in Byesville. There will be a private family service tomorrow at 11 a.m.

Public graveside services for will take place at Northwood Cemetery located at 1399 N 10th Street, Cambridge, OH 43725.