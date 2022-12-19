CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Victorian feel of Christmas as the ‘season of good will to all men’ shaped how we view the December season.

Candlelit dinner conversations, stories around the warmth of a fireplace, and sled rides on a snowy day; all still alive in Cambridge, Ohio.

”It’s just, it’s a labor of love,” said Tom Davey, former President of the Dickens Victorian Village Board.

In their 17th year, the Dickens Victorian Village continues bringing Christmas stories to life with 96 scenes and 175 handmade mannequins lining Wheeling Avenue until the end of December.

Board members Julie and Tom Davey have dedicated 10 years of their time to this piece of history come to life.

”We have a lot of Victorian architecture here, which is one of the reasons that our founders came up with the Dickens Victorian Village, besides the fact that the man’s wife was a schoolteacher and a big fan of Charles Dickens.” Tom Davey – Former President of the Dickens Victorian Village Board

And this 24/7 display brings in time travelers nationwide.

”It is doing exactly what the idea was – to resurrect our historical downtown – and we get people from all over the United States, and they are amazed at the length of it and the friendliness of everybody and how quaint our downtown is.” Julie Davey – President of the Dickens Victorian Village Board

If looking at the scenery makes you want to jump back in time – the Imagination Station takes the Victorian feel one step further and provides complete 19th century transformations and photo opportunities at no cost.

This volunteer-run operation truly is a labor of love.

”It’s very heartwarming to meet all these people and for them to tell you what a wonderful town that you live in,” Julie said.

What’s Christmas without music and lights?

After strolling through time, the 1881 Guernsey County Courthouse displays its 66,000 lights synchronized to your favorite Christmas songs every evening for everyone to enjoy.

”It’s done everything it’s anticipated to be,” Tom emphasized. “It brings people to town, they stay in our hotels, they eat in our restaurants, they shop in our stores. They have a great time and then go home and tell everybody.”

Evenings in Cambridge are truly magical, and every night on Fridays and Saturdays until the end of December, they have horse-drawn carriage rides to include everyone in the Victorian feel.

The Guernsey County Courthouse light show is presented nightly starting at 5:30pm to 9pm, and is extended to 11pm on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.