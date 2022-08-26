An Ohio woman was arrested after police say she allowed her child to consume drugs.

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office responded to Cadiz Rd. in Cambridge to conduct a welfare check on a 4-year child after receiving reports of drug abuse and child neglect.

Deputies say when they arrived, they noted concerns over the child’s appearance.

The mother, Chelsie Perry, 30, said she had provided her 4-year-old child with two different illicit narcotics and allowed the child to consume these drugs, according to deputies.

Perry also reportedly told deputies that some of the illicit narcotics were still inside the residence but denied them permission to enter the residence.

Guernsey County Children Services determined they needed to take emergency custody of the child following their preliminary assessment.

Sheriff’s Detectives then prepared and applied for a search warrant for the home, which was granted.

During the home search, detectives located and seized narcotics and other evidence from the home. Investigators also noted that the condition of the home and the lack of food inside the residence were not suitable for a child.

Perry was charged with Corrupting Another with Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree, Endangering Children, a felony of the third degree, and Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree

This case remains under investigation.