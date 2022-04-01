CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WTRF) — Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff throughout Guernsey County, and at the statehouse, in honor of the life and legacy of Gunnery Sergeant James Speedy.

He is one of four Marines who died in a military aircraft crash during a NATO exercise in Norway more than two weeks ago.

Friday, he returned home for the final time.

I would say to remember those good times and honor him in those times when you feel sad remember the fun remember him because that guy that all around friend. Brenda Neuhart, Attendee

30-year-old Gunnery Sergeant James Speedy, of Cambridge, Ohio in Guernsey County was killed in the crash.

The procession left Zanesville Airport at around 2:30 Friday afternoon then took I-70 east and exit I-70 at New Concord, traveling north on South Friendship Drive and then turned onto John Glenn Highway at around 3:15 PM.

Passersby watched as the Marine was escorted home.

That’s what I’ve done today just come out to honor the man. Brenda Neuhart, Attendee

The 30-year-old joined the Marines in June of 2009.

The list is long of his decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medal with two gold stars and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

I’ve heard that he’s a very good person good dad good husband and I like I said I just know a lot of people in this town have known him through the years. Brenda Neuhart, Attendee

The U.S. Marine Corps say the Osprey aircraft crashed on March 18 in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle, killing the four Marines.

The Marines taking part in a long-planned NATO exercise called Cold Response, which authorities said was unrelated to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.