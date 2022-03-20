GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Two buildings in the uptown area of Cambridge are now a total loss following a devastating fire Saturday night, officials say.

Cambridge Fire Department Assistant Chief Tim Milner says that buildings at 505 and 507 Wheeling Avenue were in flames Saturday, with the fire spreading from the 505 building to the 507 building.

These buildings were mixed units with both commercial businesses and residential apartments. Milner said there were no injuries. There is no word where the displaced residents are staying as of Sunday.

Authorities have not determined the cause of the fire, but the State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating, said Milner.

Milner confirmed that the following fire departments were on scene: Cambridge Fire Department, Byesville VFD, Old Washington VFD, New Concord Fire Department and the Castle Station Fire Department.

