A West Virginia woman was found guilty following a two day jury trial in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office says, Beth Adams, age 39 was arrested in December of 2021 after a narcotics investigator noticed suspicious behavior at a local gas station.

Detectives said they believed they witnessed a drug transaction between Adams and the driver of another vehicle in the business parking lot.

Officials say they found a large amount of U.S. currency in the vehicle after obtaining consent to search the vehicle. At that time the detective requested the deputy seize the money and respond to his location with his K-9. The K-9 was deployed and nearly 500 grams of methamphetamine was located in Adams vehicle as well as nearly 16 grams of fentanyl and pills.

Adams was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the first degree, Trafficking in Fentanyl related compound, a felony of the second degree, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the first degree, and Possession of Fentanyl-related compound, a felony the second-degree felony.

Adams was found guilty on all counts and will get 18-23 years in prison.