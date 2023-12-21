HAMILTON, Ohio (WTRF) — A high school guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio, is making her television debut on the upcoming season of ABC’s The Bachelor.

This season of The Bachelor follows 28-year-old Joey Graziadei’s quest for love after his heartbreaking departure at the end of last season’s The Bachelorette.

Kayla, one of the 32 contestants on season 28 of The Bachelor, is described as an outgoing, trustworthy, and unapologetic woman with a big personality.

The Ohio native joins the cast in her search for love after getting out of a serious 8-year relationship. She tells ABC that she was ready for love, but her ex was not.

When she’s not at work, Kayla says she loves reading Harry Potter, watching Schitt’s Creek, and hanging with her rescue animals.

Viewers can watch Kayla try to win the heart of this season’s Bachelor on January 22, at 8 p.m.

