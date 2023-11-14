BELMONT COUNTY, Oh. (WTRF) — High school and middle schoolers from Union Local School District were sent home Tuesday morning after students and staff noticed a strong sewer smell in the high school.

Union Local School Superintendent Dr. Zac Shutler says they first noticed the sewer odor around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday which forced the district to operate their classes out of the commons area and gymnasium.

The superintendent says they flushed all of the drains and then checked again at around 10:30 a.m. and still noticed the same odor.

Dr. Shutler says this was not conducive for learning so they sent both high and middle schoolers home due to busing logistics.

He says the district is part of the Belmont County Water and Sewage District and the authority is working with their maintenance department to find the root of the problem.

The elementary school was never affected.

