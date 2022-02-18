BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) At least three roads in Belmont County have been closed due to floodwater damage.



According to Pease Township Trustee Dave Horne, Jones Road is completely impassible.



Two others, Patton’s Run and Treadway Road, are closed except for local traffic.



Horne said silt-filled culverts, then overflowed ditches and washed out road surfaces.

Several other state roads in Belmont County have high water on them.



Officials says those include:

–State Route 147, closed from Meadow Lane to Temperanceville Highway

–State Route 148 from Clover Ridge Road to Dover Church Road

–State Route 9 southbound from Fador Road to Jug Run Road



Information is available on the OGO App.