A horse was on the loose in Ohio and was seen on the interstate.

Noble County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to I-77 north of Belle Valley, OH in reference to a horse that was loose on the roadway Monday morning.

Deputies with the assistance of citizens were able to safely get the horse off the interstate and eventually loaded it into a trailer and moved it to a safe place.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office is now requesting assistance from the public so we can get the horse back to its home.

The Deputies say the horse is a young female.

Please contact the Noble County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.