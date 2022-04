(WJW) – The Powerball jackpot has soared to $421 million.

The next drawing is Monday night at 11 p.m.

No one matched all 5 numbers plus the Power Ball on Saturday night.

The numbers were 10-39-47-49-56 with a Power Ball of 08.

It was the 29th drawing without a winner.

The jackpot has a cash value of $252.1 million.

Tickets cost $2.

The last person to win the jackpot hit all the numbers on Feb. 14 for a prize of $285.3 million.