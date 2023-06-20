MANTUA, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that officials with the Portage Animal Protective League’s Humane Investigations Department found 146 dead dogs inside a home during a search Friday.

Officials executed the search warrant at a Mantua home after receiving information that an animal cruelty charge was pending against the homeowner in another jurisdiction.

According to a press release issued by the Portage Animal Protective League, the homeowner is known to be a founding operator of Canine Lifeline, Inc., a nonprofit animal rescue.

Officials say no dogs were found alive and many of the dogs were found confined within their crates.

WJW photo

Necropsies, which are animal autopsies, will be performed to determine the dogs’ causes of death.

Canine Lifeline released a statement saying volunteers were not aware of the number of dogs harbored at the home, nor the condition of the home.

“Please know that the volunteers of Canine Lifeline are grieving this tragedy and are cooperating with the appropriate authorities,” read the statement.

The statement goes on to say, volunteers were never given access to the home, and said the organization’s operator was a “very private person who appeared, to us, to be devoted to these rescue animals; it appeared to be her life’s passion, and we are sickened and blind-sighted to learn this was a facade.”

This investigation is ongoing and officials say no other details will be released at this time

Anyone with knowledge or details about this investigation is asked to contact the Humane agent, Holly Ebner, at humaneofficer@portageapl.org.