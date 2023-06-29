I-70 Eastbound in Ohio is shut down after a crash killed three people.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says I-70 Eastbound is shut down from State Route 83 to I-77, about 11 miles.

Officials say a westbound semi went through the median on I-70 and crashed into a vehicle head-on.

Three people in the vehicle are dead according to officials.

The semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials are investigating and the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Officials also are not releasing the names of those involved at this time.