COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Issue Two would legalize recreational marijuana use in the state.

If it passes, Ohio would become the 24th state in the union to allow anyone 21 or older to possess up to two-point-five ounces.

And the money that would be generated…would be taxed.

Dr. Kevin Spiker of Ohio University says the money would be taxed at ten percent.

And that would bring in a lot of tax money.

In his words, it could mean tens of millions to hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for the state.

And there are already plans in place for how that revenue would be used.

“That money would be used, at least according to the language of the amentment, would be used for job training, substance abuse programs to help individuals who have previous convictions for these types of offenses find employment, get job training, any number of issues.” Dr. Kevin Spiker | Associate Professor of Political Science | Ohio University

He says that later on, the legislature could decide to use that tax money for other projects as well.

Part of the money would go to communities that host dispensaries.

And part would go toward social equity and jobs programs.

The Ohio Election is on Tuesday, November 7.