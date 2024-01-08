American rapper, singer, and songwriter Jelly Roll will be a witness for a committee to stop the flow of fentanyl.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced that Jason “Jelly Roll” DeFord will be a new witness on Thursday for an in-person hearing.

Brown, who is the Chairman of the committee for banking, housing and urban affairs, will hold the hearing at 10am.

Jelly Roll will be a witness along with, Patrick Yoes, National President, Fraternal Order of Police; and Christopher J. Urben, Managing Director, Nardello & Co, and Assistant Special Agent in Charge (Retired), Special Operations Division, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Additional witnesses may be added at a later time. All hearings will be live streamed on www.banking.senate.gov.