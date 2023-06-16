BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Christine Edgar walked away from her home in Barton approximately eight years ago, leaving 31 rabbits, cats and kittens to die without water or food, many locked in cages.

The home located at 70629 Main Street, Barton was repossessed, and when cleaning crews were called in they made the gruesome discovery.

7News was first to tell you that a cleaning crew at the repossessed house recently came upon a horrific discovery–15 dead rabbits in cages, seven dead rabbits in bags, five dead kittens and three dead cats.

Edgar apparently moved out of the house, leaving the animals behind.

At her sentencing, the defense, the prosecution and the investigating agency all recommended only community service, saying Edgar was going through a breakup, a death in the family and “an apparent mental breakdown” at the time.

But Judge Chris Berhalter just said no.

He said he was sure that every one of those animals looked and hoped for her to come back, day after day, as they were dying of dehydration and hunger.

In his words, “only a monster” would allow that to happen.

So despite all recommendations, Judge Berhalter sentenced Edgar to 31 days in the Belmont County Jail, “one day for each of those animals that died.”

He also sentenced her to ten days community service with Belmont County Hoof and Paw after her jail time, and to two years probation after that, during which she cannot own any animals, “even a goldfish.”

The defense attorney asked the judge to allow Edgar extra time to prepare for going to jail, including allowing him (her attorney) to inform her about her further legal options.

Judge Berhalter said the attorney could confer with his client while there in the county court complex for as long as necessary, but that Edgar must then be taken straight to jail.