Warning sign to slow down for Amish travelers.

A local Ohio crash had a juvenile life-flighted to a hospital.

Deputies at the Coshocton Sheriff’s Office say the crash happened at the 32000 block of US 36 in Newcastle TWP.

Officials said, when they arrived at the scene, they found Karma K. Lamb (64 year-old female) of Fredericktown was traveling westbound on US 36 when a horse and buggy also traveling westbound being operated by a juvenile, was stopping in front of her.

According to officials, Lamb attempted to slow down and swerve around the horse and buggy but struck the cart in the rear.

The juvenile operating the horse and buggy was flown by Medflight to Ohio University Medical Center.

The juvenile’s condition is unknown at this time.

Lamb was not injured and was not cited by deputies.