YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors Thursday asked a judge in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to order a woman suspected of shooting up a house with five people inside to stop posting about her case on social media.

In addition, Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone asked Judge Maureen Sweeney to institute a no-contact order banning Annexie Acevedo, 18, from having any contact with the victims in the case.

Acevedo was indicted April 14 by a grand jury on charges of discharging a firearm into a habitation and felonious assault, both second-degree felonies; being a felon in possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Although Acevedo has been indicted, she has yet to be arraigned in common pleas court. Judge Sweeney is the judge for the current term of the grand jury, which is why Yacovone addressed his motion to her.

The indictment stems from the March 19 arrest of Acevedo after a house was shot up on the South Side.

Reports said city police were called about 1:05 p.m. to a home in the 600 block of West Chalmers Avenue, where reports said a 17-year-old girl told officers that Acevedo had fired several shots at her home after they argued the day before when the victim slammed Acevedo’s car door.

There were four other people in the home and they were all teens, reports said.

Police found five bullet holes in the house and six 9mm shell casings in the street.

According to the police report, investigators viewed video of the shooting and found that Acevedo has an address in the 300 block of East Avondale Avenue. Police went there and found Acevedo in the same car that was used in the shooting, reports said.

Reports said police searched the car and found a loaded 9mm handgun under the seat.

Acevedo was arraigned March 21 in municipal court and given a $50,000 bond, which she was able to post March 24, according to Yacovone’s motion.

Yacovone said although the court docket lists a no-contact order as a condition of Acevedo’s bond should she post it, it is not specific enough. He asked for something a little clearer to be issued.

A proposed order submitted by Yacovone lists all five victims by name.

Additionally, Yacovone posted screen shots of Acevedo’s social media accounts, especially her Instagram, where she posted pictures of her indictment, the names of the victims and a notice by a sheriff’s deputy when she was served her indictment.

The posts with the victim’s names also contain derogatory messages against the defendants.

Acevedo is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in common pleas court.