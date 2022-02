A Lebron James museum will be built in Akron, Ohio.

The LeBron James Foundation made the announcement on Friday on its Instagram page saying the story on Lebron James will live on forever in the museum.

The museum is expected to be built in 2023 by Upper Deck Sports at House Three Thirty.

TMZ reports that the museum will be in the basement of the Foundation, a building that is used for multiple purposes including, financial health training, a sports complex, and full-service dining.