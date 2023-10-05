COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Coroner’s Office has identified a young boy who died Sunday in a hunting accident in southern Columbiana County.

The coroner’s office confirmed that Ethan Barker, 12, died Sunday. According to an ODNR spokesperson, the boy was killed with a crossbow.

Barker was a 7th-grade student at Beaver Local Schools, according to his obituary listed with Dawson Funeral Home in East Liverpool.

The incident happened in the Highlandtown Wildlife Area, 10 miles northwest of Wellsville.

Details of what happened are not being released yet.

ODNR is calling it a “fatal hunting accident” and says that two young males, who were brothers, were hunting when it happened.