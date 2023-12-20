STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Eastern Gateway Community College Education Association (EGCCEA) members announced on Wednesday that it approved votes of no confidence in the College’s Board of Trustees, in interim President John Crooks and Associate Vice President of Financial Aid Kurt Pawlak.

The EGCCEA said the singular focus is to run strong programs that support the educational aspirations of the students who attend Eastern Gateway Community College from the four-county area and through online programs.

Compelled by that mission and a string of recent failures in leadership by the Eastern Gateway Community College’s Associate Vice President of Financial Aid, interim President, and Board of Trustees, EGCCEA members approved a vote of no confidence in the College leadership at a general membership meeting last week.

The group says the action comes because of the ongoing failures of the college to resolve the systemic problems identified by the US Department of Education (ED) at the college.

The employees throughout the college have been working collaboratively with all offices, such as financial aid, admissions, and registration, to process students and ensure compliance with the ED guidelines.

However, the EGCCEA feels the Associate Vice President of Financial Aid has not shared the same priorities and has been unable to complete the accurate and timely submissions that the ED requires.

The group also says the decision comes because Interim President Crooks failed to resolve problems collaboratively through shared governance structures. Different administrators at different times have issued decisions without consultation or concern for shared governance. Dr. Crooks has failed to define lines of accountability for his leadership team.

It is said that the Board of Trustees’ failure to oversee and correct the failures of senior leadership at the college also led to the vote.

The union employees of Eastern Gateway Community College made the vote of no confidence public to register their anger and frustration at being ignored and at ideas being marginalized during a time of crisis for the college.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Wednesday, December 20, 2023)