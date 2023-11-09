TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF) The Toronto Fire Department has merged with Knoxville Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials say this has been a year and a half in the making and they want to give the people of Knox Township the service that they pay for.

The council has already approved the transition but they are still in the process of transferring the property and the vehicles.

Knoxville VFD will now fall under the umbrella of the Toronto Fire Department but the station will be labeled the Knoxville Fire Station.

“It was good for the chief out there to realize that they don’t have the manpower to give the people the service that they deserve. We’ve been answering calls out there for about the last four or five months anyway. So this is just a legal way to make sure that the money’s being spent the way it should be.” Chief Bill Scheel – Toronto Fire Department

There will be an open House at the Knoxville Station on Saturday, November 18 from 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM for people to meet the departments and answer any questions.

There will be wings, fries, hotdogs. Chinese auction, and a gun raffle.