BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Friday morning when classes were getting under way at St. Clairsville Richland Schools, one group of students was heading out in a charter bus.

The St. Clairsville High School marching band is one of only 92 in the nation chosen to perform and compete at the prestigious Grand National Championships at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Band Director Justin Schwertfeger says the band has worked hard toward this goal, and it will be an honor and an unforgettable experience.

The 62 band members plus a parent crew pulling equipment trailers and helping with props are on their way.

Schwertfeger says the performance will be streamed live on Box 5 TV on the band’s Facebook page.