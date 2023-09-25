Local Ohio police say a juvenile was taken to the hospital by helicopter after they were hit with a rock by another juvenile.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted by the Noble County Sheriff’s Office who advised that a juvenile was struck in the head with a rock at the Ohio Wilderness Boys Camp.

When deputies arrived they said they observed a juvenile who was still unresponsive and was being transported to the hospital by helicopter.

During the investigation, it was found that the juvenile suspect who threw the rock had also pulled a knife on the same victim a week prior during a confrontation, according to deputies.

After the investigation, the juvenile was arrested and transported to Sargus Detention Facility where he is currently being housed.

An additional investigation is ongoing concerning the incident with the knife.

The names and ages of the juveniles were not given at this time.

The condition of the juvenile who went to the hospital was not given at this time.