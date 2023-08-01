Police in Ohio said they arrested two people after they were alerted to a possible narcotics transaction happening near a park.

Woodsfield Police in Monroe County said they made contact with a vehicle described by the caller. The officer said he smelled a strong odor of marijuana from the vehicle.

The officer said a male from the driver’s side and when the officer attempted to detain the male but the officer said the man ran away from police.

Police say they deployed a taser but it was ineffective. Police then deployed K9 Tito and the suspect surrendered without further incident and was taken into custody.

The male was identified as Jordan Longwell, of Bellaire, Ohio, and a female passenger was identified as Elsie Law, of Sistersville, WV.

Police searched the vehicle and said they found a bulk amount of methamphetamine, a bulk amount of marijuana, and a loaded handgun.

Jordan Longwell and Elsie Law were arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail, where they are being held on the following charges.

Jordan Longwell: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, Aggravated possession of drugs(Bulk), Possession of drugs (Bulk), Resisting arrest, Obstructing official business, Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, Having weapons under disability.

Elsie Law: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, Aggravated possession of drugs (Bulk), Possession of drugs(Bulk), Improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, Having weapons under disability