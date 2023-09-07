A local man was arrested with suspected meth.

Woodsfield police in Ohio say they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and identified the passenger as Zachary T. Lindemood, of Woodsfield.

Police say during the stop after criminal indicators were observed, a search of the vehicle was requested and the driver consented.

During the search, police say Lindemood was discovered to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

Lindemood, who was out on bond from a previous case, was taken into custody and transported to the Monroe County Jail and held on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.