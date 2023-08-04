MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — Jurors in Muskingum County convicted a 41-year-old Dresden, Ohio, man on 31 counts related to the ongoing sexual abuse of three children.

Jason Newlon was found guilty of 18 counts of rape, ten counts of gross sexual imposition, and three counts of endangering children.

The victim reported to the Zanesville Police Department that Newlon raped and molested her over the span of six years, starting when she was just 12 years old.

Officials say the abuse started with inappropriate touching and escalated to oral and vaginal rape.

Two other girls reported similar experiences with Newlon, starting before age 10.

The victims explained to investigators how Newlon molested and raped them for years.

Newlon threatened physical and emotional consequences should they report his behavior.

Officials say that the girls first told Newlon’s family members of the abuse and were encouraged to keep it private and not tell the police.

Newlon will be sentenced to life in prison and up to an additional 302 years at a later date by Judge Kelly Cottrill.