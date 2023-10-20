JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A man is hospitalized after crashing his truck over a high wall Thursday night in Jefferson County, according to authorities.

The 48-year-old man crashed around 10 p.m. Thursday night on Route 242 in Knox Township but was not discovered until mid-Friday morning by his family who were searching for him.

TEMS Joint Ambulance District, Toronto, and Knoxville Stations were dispatched to a single pickup over a high wall with one occupant outside of vehicle.

First arriving paramedics saw the truck off the road in a wooded valley with the male approximately 500 feet from the location of the vehicle. Toronto Fire and TEMS personnel performed a rope rescue to the patient. Richmond Fire, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department assisted with manpower to retrieve the rescuers and victim up the high wall.

Rope rescue was complete at 12:04 p.m. Friday then the man was transported by TEMS to Trinity Medical Center West with multiple trauma.