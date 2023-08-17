ELKINS, W.Va. — U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld confirmed that an Ohio man was sentenced to prison on August 16 on federal drug trafficking charges.

Anthony Dwayne Mack, 42, of Zanesville, Ohio, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Mack traveled from Ohio to Elkins, supplying methamphetamine to others to sell in the area.

During a traffic stop, officers found a large amount of methamphetamine in the car, along with nearly $2,000, a digital scale, and baggies.

In a separate case, William Albert Flinn, Jr., 44, of Moorfield, West Virginia, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

According to court documents, Flinn had possessed a large quantity of methamphetamine and a semi-automatic rifle during his drug trafficking crime in Hardy County.

Flinn faces at least ten years and up to life in prison for the drug charges and at least five years and up to life in prison for the firearms charge.

A federal judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statuary factors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Warner prosecuted the cases on behalf of the government.

The Mountain Region Drug Task Force investigated the Mack case. The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated the Flinn case.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the Mack hearing, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over the Flinn hearing.