A local business will be closing on June 3rd.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tina’s Sweet Celebrations in Martin’s Ferry, Ohio announced they will be selling the bakery due to personal reasons.

Tina’s Sweet Celebrations will be open on Saturday, June 3rd from 7 am-3 pm

Tina’s Sweet Celebrations posted on social media to also support local bakeries when they close: : Unique Treats by Jaquie, Whisk Bakery, Bite Me Bakery, The Fat Apple, and Yorkville Bakery.

If you want something special from Tina’s Sweet Celebrations such as sugar cookies, contact Bree Anderson at 740-296-3391, or for custom cakes call Johnny Contrerras at 304-650-7030.

Those interested in purchasing the building can contact Jamie Vota at Sulek and Dutton Real Estate.