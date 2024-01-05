ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont Soil and Water Conservation District in St. Clairsville, Ohio, is offering upcoming wildlife classes that are open to the public.

Agriculture and education specialists say the Belmont SWCD aims to educate and assist the Ohio Valley in using some of the area’s natural resources.

Hunting is more than a sport to many in the Valley; it’s a way of life. The legal cultivation of game is not only a way to prevent the overpopulation of wildlife but also provides natural, nourishing meals for families.

On January 16 at 6:00 p.m., the Belmont SWCD will hold a small game processing class. Attendees will learn to process wild ducks, pheasants, geese, rabbits, and squirrels. A live demonstration of each species will be given to show first-hand cleaning and preparation techniques.

The second class is a fish filleting class on March 26 at 6:00 p.m. During the live demonstration, attendees will learn how to clean and prepare fish for consumption or storage, including preparing scaled whole fish, boneless filets, and boneless skinless filets. Some featured species include bluegill, saugeye, crappie, white bass, and channel catfish.

Both classes are being held at the Belmont-Jefferson Beagle Club in St. Clairsville, Ohio.

The cost per class is $10, and registration is required.

To reserve your spot, call 740-526-0027 or email belmontswcd.edu@gmail.com.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Friday, January 5, 2024)