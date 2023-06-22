WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Wellsville village council met in front of a packed room Tuesdays evening over an issue that has the community divided: What organizers call a “family-friendly drag show.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The community is divided over the first Columbiana County Pride Festival and its entertainment.

There was standing room only at the Wellsville village council meeting as people spoke both for and against kid-friendly drag shows.

“I would like to take my child to this festival, and I don’t see any reason why anyone here should be able to tell me I can’t,” said one parent at the meeting. “I see no reason why these people shouldn’t be able to exercise their First Amendment rights.”

“Children don’t need to be exposed to this stuff — no way, no how. Whether it’s social media, whether it’s a live show,” said another parent at the meeting.

A group called Stand for Children Columbiana County opposes the family-friendly drag show that will be part of the entertainment at Pride. They worry it will be an adult-oriented show, not appropriate for children.

“We’re just taking a stance on the issue of kids being exposed to things of a sexual nature,” said Josh Lytle, with Stand for Children.

Some members of the community asked the village council to draft legislation that would outlaw children being allowed at drag shows.

“As far as the ordinance or making an ordinance on the advice of our legal attorney, and at this time, there will be no ordinance,” said village Mayor Bob Boley.

Joey Shilot is one of the organizers for Columbiana County Pride and one of the performers. He said he thinks much of this controversy has stemmed from a misunderstanding.

“It’s literally just a show where we are making it completely safe and friendly for kids to see if they are there,” Shilot said. “We are not directing it at any age group.”

Columbiana County Pride is taking place July 15 at the Wellsville Alumni Center.