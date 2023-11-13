Deputies in Ohio were in a chase on Sunday with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officials say the pursuit happened late Sunday night on Fort Laurens Road in Tuscarawas County.

The pursuit continued to the Intersection of Schneiders Crossing Road and Blacksnake Hill Road where Deputies said they attempted to deploy stop sticks at that intersection.

Deputies say they deployed the stop sticks and the vehicle swerved and drove directly towards two deputies.

Officials say the deputy felt his life was at risk and fired shots at the vehicle.

The pursuit continued to SR 212 and Dover-Zoar Rd (ending on the Zoar Levee) when the driver finally pulled over.

Officials say the female passenger was struck with a bullet in her lower leg and was treated at a Canton Hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

The driver of the vehicle, 43-year-old Carl Brown of Gnadenhutten, Ohio was arrested for a Warrant out of Southern District Court and Incarcerated in the Tuscarawas County Jail.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be seeking additional charges related to the pursuit.

The name of the female passenger was not given at this time.