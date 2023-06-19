Four men were arrested after a local Ohio resident reported to deputies that someone was breaking and entering at his family’s property and stealing things off the property.

Deputies say a Caldwell resident had property stolen near the community of Fulda.

Deputies say after reviewing the scene, it was believed the suspect(s) would probably return to steal more items.

Investigators said they deployed several technology tools at the scene including covert cameras and a GPS unit. The GPS was placed in a Rototiller that had been moved towards the building door as if they would return to steal it.

Deputies say they were eventually alerted of trespassers at the property.

The response led to the arrest of two Guernsey County men by Sheriff Mackie in Cumberland, Ohio. The two men, Douglas Steele age 53, and Devon Wickham age 26, both of Byesville Ohio, were found in possession of stolen items from the Fulda property, according to deputies. Wickham and Steele were arrested and charged with Tampering with Evidence. Additional charges are expected on both men.

Detectives continued their investigation which led them to Lucasburg Road, in Byesville, Ohio and resulted in the recovery of property estimated to be valued at over $30,000.00 of identified stolen property, according to deputies.

Eli Thompson, age 47 and formerly of Byesville, Ohio, was arrested and charged with Tampering with Evidence and remains incarcerated at the Noble County Jail.

Thomas W. Johnson, age 51, of Caldwell, Ohio, was arrested and charged with Breaking and Entering. During his arrest, more violations were discovered, and Johnson was subsequently charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Tampering with Evidence. Johnson remains in the Noble County Jail.

“I knew it was going to be an interesting morning when I was awakened to find out the rototiller was traveling up the road at 50 miles per hour. As I arrived in Cumberland, I observed a pickup truck stopped in an alleyway with a full load of stolen goods including the rototiller.” Sheriff Jason Mackie

“Embracing technology that enhances the efficiency of our operations at the Sheriff’s Office has been a priority of mine. These technologies which are relatively low cost are force multipliers, in years past these types of cases required a much heavier burden of manpower cost for live surveillance.” Mackie added.

The investigation continues and additional suspects are expected to be identified and charged in this matter, according to deputies.