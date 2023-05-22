A local Ohio emergency rescue squad has been ordered to shut down.

A judge in Ohio has granted the request from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to shut down the Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad.

Yost sued the Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad for not operating without a required governing board.

The judge said Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad has two weeks to shut down. The judge also ordered that the Emergency Rescue Squad can not sell or transfer property that was bought with charity funds.

Because of the lawsuit, the village started its own fire department.

The Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad was used for fire and emergency response in Newcomerstown and near by areas.