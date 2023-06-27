David Miller, who had entered a guilty plea to aggravated menacing, was at first sentenced to seven days in jail.

But after imposing that sentence, Belmont County Western Division Court Judge Eric Costine told Miller he was going to give him a chance to talk him out of that jail time.

Miller said he is the sole caregiver of his disabled wife, and for that reason, he has no job.

He said his threat to the school bus driver was made when emotions were high and was “completely inappropriate.”

But he continued to insist that the bus driver, when physically breaking up a fight between his son and another boy, had attacked his son.

Judge Costine asked what discipline the family had imposed on the son, and Miller said he was grounded and his electronics were taken away.

Judge Costine told Miller he is an example of a common parenting style these days, involving jumping to the child’s defense rather than listening to the whole story.

The judge said in some cases, parents certainly need to protect their children, but not to the extent that they automatically defend them when they are in the wrong.

Judge Costine then vacated the jail time and sentenced Miller to 40 hours of community service, a $250 fine and two years’ probation.

Miller is also ordered to have no contact with the bus driver and not to be on Union Local School district’s property.