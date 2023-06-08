A local Ohio K9 was busy on his birthday, helping make an arrest of three people.

Bridgeport, Ohio police say they initiated a traffic stop on DeKalb Street near Jaquette Street after officers say they observed indicators of criminal behavior and requested K9 assistance from the Martins Ferry Police Department.

Officers say K9 Patches had a positive alert on the vehicle.

Josh Carney

Police officers did a search and said they found approximately 1 ounce of combined fentanyl, heroin & crack, and approximately $1,000.00 in cash. Officers say they also took a scale and packaging materials.

Joseph Payne

Joshua Carney of Wheeling, Kristen Nieman of Clarksburg, and Joseph Payne of Wheeling were transported to the Belmont County Jail and charged with Felony 2 Trafficking in Drugs and Felony 2 Possession of Drugs.

Kristen Nieman

Carney and Nieman were also charged with Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia and Drug Abuse Instruments.

