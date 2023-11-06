A local man was arrested after deputies say they received a call to a man being intoxicated and very belligerent.

Noble County Deputies say they arrived on East Cross Street in Summerfield, Ohio when they discovered that 36-year-old Adam Snyder had assaulted another individual at the residence.

Snyder allegedly had refused to leave the house and had to be forced out the door. Once outside, the door was locked behind him. Snyder reportedly yelled, punched, and kicked the door until it broke open. Snyder then allegedly entered the residence again.

Snyder was arrested and charged with two counts of Burglary, which are Felonies of the second degree, and Domestic Violence, a felony of the fourth degree.

Snyder is currently behind held in the Noble County Jail with no bond until he appears before Noble County Court Judge Jennifer Arnold.