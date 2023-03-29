A local Ohio man has been charged with the rape of a family member that is under the age of 10.

Sheriff Jeffery D. Paden of Guernsey County said his deputies responded to a call on March 25 before 2 pm from a Cumberland area residence regarding a juvenile female reportedly being sexually assaulted.

Deputies say they responded to the home and found that the incident had just occurred a short time before the 9-1-1 call

During the preliminary investigation, deputies say a male subject was inside an adjacent residence and was identified as a family member of the victim.

Jeremy Konkler Jr. age 32 of Cumberland, OH was arrested and charged with Rape, involving a minor under the age of 10, a felony of the first degree.

Sheriff Paden said investigators will continue to work in collaboration with victims advocates from the Haven of Hope and Case workers with Children Services as the investigation continues.