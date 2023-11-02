A local man has died in a water skiing accident just three days after being married.

Nate and Mariana (Garcia) Kuhlman, from Steubenville, Ohio, were just married on October 28th, 2023 and traveled to St. Lucia on for their honeymoon.

Nate apparently died in a water skiing accident 3 days after he and Mariana were married on October 31.

Details are limited at this time but two GoFundMes were set up for the family.

“Nate was a wonderful husband, friend, son, and brother in Christ. He was able to thoughtfully encounter every person he met and those who had the blessing of a relationship with him would be able to tell a list of stories detailing what a fun, kind, and adventurous soul he was. Nate tragically lost his life three days after his wedding. Words cannot describe the heart break there is for his story and for his family. We kindly ask for help to assist for funeral cost and travel of the family,” one of the GoFundMes said.

Nate was an alumnus of Franciscan University in Steubenville; a holy hour is happening at 1:30 pm in the chapel.

One of the GoFundMes has reached over $30,000 and another has reached over $42,000 .

You can donate to the GoFundMes by clicking the links.