Officials say they have arrested a man that had large amounts of cocaine.

Jefferson County Drug Task Force officials say they conducted a search warrant at Quincy Dudley’s, 51, residence and found about 165 grams of cocaine and various drug paraphernalia.

Dudley is charged with two F5 counts of drug trafficking and one count of F5 count of possession of drugs.

Dudley is currently in the Jefferson County Justice Center pending arraignment.

Officials are saying they are looking for a second suspect as part of the investigation.

The Steubenville K-9 Unit and Steubenville Police assisted on the search