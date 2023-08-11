WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Caldwell, Ohio man previously charged with strangulation, resisting arrest, disrupting public service, and domestic violence now adds felony charges to that list.

7News first reported that Washington County Deputies arrested Nicholas Davis after he allegedly showed up at a State Route 339 residence and started choking a victim and punching her in the face.

When deputies arrived, Davis began walking towards them, allegedly stating, “I’m the one you’re looking for.”

Deputies at the time stated that Davis appeared to be intoxicated with dried blood on his head.

Davis was hostile with deputies and resisted arrested during the July 27 incident.

Davis is now being charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony, one count of strangulation, a third-degree felony, disrupting public services, and a fourth-degree felony.

Davis was indicted on August 8.

