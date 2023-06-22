An Ohio man will spend time in jail after crashing into a school bus and causing a life-threatening injury.

22-year-old Troy Young from Crooksville was sentenced to 16 months in prison on one fourth-degree felony count of vehicular assault.

Young was driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a school bus in September of 2022.

Two witnesses told officers that Young nearly struck them as he weaved in and out of traffic on U.S. 40 at a high speed.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol obtained video recordings capturing Young’s recklessness.

Based on crash reconstruction calculations, investigators estimate Young was driving around 100 mph in a 55 mph zone when he struck the bus. Nobody onboard was injured. Young’s passenger was injured.

Young’s 21-year-old passenger was taken to Genesis Hospital in critical condition where he was placed on a ventilator and treated for brain bleeding and swelling.

Additional charges could be filed depending on the victim’s future condition.