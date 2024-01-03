MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Monroe County man who was reportedly found hiding from police in a crawl space was arrested for drug trafficking and multiple felony charges, according to Sheriff Charles R. Black Jr. of the Monroe County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office.

Orville D. Baughman III, 37, allegedly fled from his apartment in Clarington when authorities were executing a search warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Monroe County SRT executed a search warrant of the apartment at 866 Market Street, Clarington, as a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

During the course of the search warrant, Baughman reportedly fled from his apartment upon SRT attempting entry into the 866 Market Street address. Baughman allegedly entered into an adjacent apartment where he was later found hiding in an upstairs crawl space and taken into custody. He was then transported to the Monroe County Jail.

During a search of Baughman’s residence, detectives say they found a large amount of used and unused heroin stamps, two firearms, as well as multiple other items concurrent with drug trafficking.

As a result, Baughman is currently being housed at the Monroe County Jail on multiple felony charges including Weapons Under Disability F3 (two counts), Trafficking in Drugs F4 (two counts), and Possession of Drugs F5 (two counts).

Video shows the top stories for Wed., Jan, 3, 2024.