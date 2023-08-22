A West Virginia man was arrested after a traffic stop in Ohio.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they performed a traffic stop on a Chevy Silverado for a registration violation.

Deputies say they discovered that the passenger Ronald Hines had an active warrant out of Monroe County.

Hines was then placed under arrest.

The deputy on scene along with K9 Max performed an open-air sniff of the vehicle.

Officials say K9 Max indicated the presence of a narcotic inside the vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, the Deputies recovered several drug abuse instruments along with meth, Subutex, and an unknown white pill.

Cody Craft of Parkersburg WV was arrested on Possession of Drug abuse instruments and possession of drugs.