Barnesville Police are looking for a suspect that allegedly smashed and grabbed items from vehicles.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say they responded to Barnesville Memorial Park and their investigation led to findings of other smash-and-grab thefts at other local parks and surrounding communities.

Barnesville Police say the man in the photos is from out of state and they have a license plate that was provided by another agency from their investigation, but the license plate number wasn’t given at this time.

If you have any information you can contact the Barnesville Police Department at 740-425-1976.